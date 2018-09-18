Senator Shelby announces funding for Alabama in Senate-passed defense bill

Senator Richard Shelby announced today that the Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Appropriations Act.

The bill provides $674.4 billion to the Department of Defense in an increase of $19.8 billion over the previous fiscal year's funding. The bill will now head to the House of Representatives, which will vote on its passage next week, and then to the President's desk.

This bill was included in a conference report that was approved by the Senate in a vote of 93-7.

According to Senator Shelby's Press Office, the bill contains necessary funding for defense priorities in Alabama. The legislation includes provisions that would affect the Department of Defense in areas directly related to North Alabama, like Army research and missile defense.

“This historic legislation further highlights Alabama’s strong national defense capabilities and provides our state with the opportunity to continue producing essential tools to support our men and women in uniform," Shelby said.