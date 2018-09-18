Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senator Shelby announces funding for Alabama in Senate-passed defense bill

Senator Richard Shelby announced the Senate's passage of a bill to provide $674.4 billion to the Department of Defense.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Senator Richard Shelby announced today that the Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Appropriations Act.

The bill provides $674.4 billion to the Department of Defense in an increase of $19.8 billion over the previous fiscal year's funding. The bill will now head to the House of Representatives, which will vote on its passage next week, and then to the President's desk.

This bill was included in a conference report that was approved by the Senate in a vote of 93-7.

According to Senator Shelby's Press Office, the bill contains necessary funding for defense priorities in Alabama. The legislation includes provisions that would affect the Department of Defense in areas directly related to North Alabama, like Army research and missile defense.

“This historic legislation further highlights Alabama’s strong national defense capabilities and provides our state with the opportunity to continue producing essential tools to support our men and women in uniform," Shelby said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events