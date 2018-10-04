Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh set for Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court with an initial vote on Friday.

In setting the voting process in motion, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to call for a final vote over the weekend.

Allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was in high school and college have rocked President Donald Trump's effort to put the conservative appeals court judge on the high court.

Although Kavanaugh has denied the allegations of three women, they proved so controversial that Trump directed the FBI to re-open a background investigation.

Senators are expected to begin reviewing the FBI report on Thursday in a secure room in the Capitol complex. They are not supposed to divulge the contents of the agency's background reports.

