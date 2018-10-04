Clear

Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh set for Friday

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP) Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

Initial Senate vote on Kavanaugh nomination set for Friday.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court with an initial vote on Friday.

In setting the voting process in motion, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to call for a final vote over the weekend.

Allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was in high school and college have rocked President Donald Trump's effort to put the conservative appeals court judge on the high court.

Although Kavanaugh has denied the allegations of three women, they proved so controversial that Trump directed the FBI to re-open a background investigation.

Senators are expected to begin reviewing the FBI report on Thursday in a secure room in the Capitol complex. They are not supposed to divulge the contents of the agency's background reports.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events