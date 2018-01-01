Senate passed five bills to support military veterans

The Alabama Senate passed five bills Thursday to support military veterans as Governor Kay Ivey proclaims, "Military Appreciation Day."

This includes the Parks for Patriots Act which will give Alabama veterans free access to state parks.

The Senate also approved a tax credit for small businesses that hire unemployed veterans, created a voluntary contribution check-off on income tax returns for the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery at Spanish Fort, added Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who own businesses to the preferred vendor list for state contracts, and passed a bill that would make it illegal to park a vehicle in spaces reserved for military veterans.

The Legislature also held a joint session of the House and Senate this morning to honor General Gus F. Perna, the commander of the U.S. Army Material Command in Huntsville and Alabama's only four star general.

“More than 50,000 Alabamians serve in the military or work as employees of the Department of Defense, and it is appropriate and right that we honor their heroism and service,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) stated. “Veterans from Alabama have fought honorably in numerous wars, defending this nation from Nazi fascists and now, radical Islamic terrorists.”