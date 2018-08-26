Clear

Sen. John McCain Dies at 81

Long time Arizona Senator and former Presidential Nominee, John McCain, has passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

WASHINGTON (AP) - Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died.He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2018 7:37:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events