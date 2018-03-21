Sen. Doug Jones says Congress must act on gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) - Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says Congress must address gun violence, even as lawmakers protect the Second Amendment rights of gun owners.

Scroll for more content...

In his maiden speech to the Senate, Jones says the nation has reached a "tipping point" on gun violence following the mass shooting at a Florida high school and activism led by surviving students.

In maiden Senate speech, Sen. Doug Jones criticizes country's inability to protect Americans from gun violence. "We fail people of every walk of life, of every age, in every corner of this country, every day." https://t.co/ETpiSs1WLt pic.twitter.com/EvBdGHeTYO — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2018

Jones is a Democrat who won a special election in December. He compared students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida to young people who demonstrated after four girls were killed in a Birmingham church bombing in 1963. Jones later prosecuted the bombers.

He said the students were "awakening the consciousness of America regarding gun violence" and urged Congress to adopt a series of measures, including expansion of background checks for gun purchases.

We can seize this moment by changing the conversation and our country. Let’s start a productive dialogue and work toward a comprehensive bill that includes ideas we should be able to agree on. There are already a half-dozen proposals in the Senate that have bipartisan support. — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) March 21, 2018

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)