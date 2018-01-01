Secretary of the Army visits Redstone Arsenal

The new Secretary of the Army visited Redstone Arsenal today. It's a high profile visit underscoring the importance of the Arsenal.

Scroll for more content...



Dr. Mark Esper was sworn in November 20, 2017. During his seven weeks in office, Dr. Esper says he's been visiting Army installations so he can see firsthand some of the places most critical to the Army's mission.

Today, Esper talked with leadership at Redstone's Army Materiel Command.

WAAY 31 asked Secretary Esper about an upcoming announcement on a new Army Futures Command.

He told us the concept is a different way of modernizing the Army. The goal is to make sure troops get the equipment, weapons and systems they need when they need them.

In a few weeks, Esper will announce where the Futures Command will call home.

Esper says the Futures Command won't take away from Redstone's Army Materiel Command.

"AMC is AMC," Dr. Esper told WAAY 31. "It's critical to what the Army does. And wherever it goes, what we're trying to do is find out: what are the impacts on all the Army. But, AMC has a critical mission. That's not going to change. AMC is vital to what we do. They have a great leader in General Perna. And again, it's a great team of folks on the ground."

Planning for the Futures Command is happening across the Army.

In March, a task force will recommend details including a headquarters location. The announcement will come at AUSA's Global Symposium 2018.

That happens at Huntsville's Von Braun Center March 26th through the 28th.

Secretary Esper and other senior Army leaders will be in Huntsville for the big announcement.