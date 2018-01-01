Clear
Second man sought in Binford Drive murder case

Huntsville police already have one man behind bars and are looking for another in the case.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 9:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Huntsville police have identified a second person wanted for questioning in a deadly robbery in January.

Police said they are looking for Kason Christopher Grady, 28, for questioning in the murder of Raemon Ross.

Ross was shot at Spring Branch Apartments on Binford Drive Jan. 28. Before he died, police said he told them two men knocked on his apartment door and tried to rob him. 

Another man, Charles Anthony Mosby, 28, is already being held on a capital murder charge for the shooting.

