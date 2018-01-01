Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Second fire in eight hours destroys Huntsville home

The first fire took place Sunday night. A second fire hours later destroyed the home.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 7:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 7:20 AM

Huntsville firefighters were busy overnight battling a house fire from Sunday night that appeared to rekindle early Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened around 3 a.m. at a house on Nabors Lane, between Lyngail Drive and Wayne Court.

Firefighters said they first responded to the home around 8 p.m. Sunday for a small fire. The couple who lived there left the home to stay with their daughter.

Hours later, firefighters were called back to the home when it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said power to the home was off at the time of the second fire, and no one was home at the time.

The fire is under investigation.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events