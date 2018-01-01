Second fire in eight hours destroys Huntsville home

Huntsville firefighters were busy overnight battling a house fire from Sunday night that appeared to rekindle early Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened around 3 a.m. at a house on Nabors Lane, between Lyngail Drive and Wayne Court.

Firefighters said they first responded to the home around 8 p.m. Sunday for a small fire. The couple who lived there left the home to stay with their daughter.

Hours later, firefighters were called back to the home when it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said power to the home was off at the time of the second fire, and no one was home at the time.

The fire is under investigation.