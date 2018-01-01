Second man charged with Athens capital murder of Darius Allen

Dewayne Lee Sloan is the second person arrested and charged in the capital murder of Darius Allen. He's being held in the Limestone County jail without bond.

Athens Police tell WAAY 31 they're now investigating how Sloan ties into the murder. Antonio Shalamar Jacobs was arrested and charged as well on Wednesday.

Slaon's neighbor, Robert Brown doesn't know him that well, but Brown said he has helped him out.

"He needed a ride sometimes and he gave him some gas money and I'll give him a ride. He kept trying to work and make some money and doing good by buying birthday presents for his cousins and stuff," said Robert Brown.

Athens Police said they believe Sloan has a criminal record. On Friday WAAY 31 learned the motive behind Darius Allen's murder.

Investigators said they believe Allen's wife and Antonio Jacobs were in a relationship. Allen found out and was upset. Last weekend, someone shot into Jacob's home.

Jacobs blamed Allen for the shooting. On Tuesday, Jacob shot Allen at the corner of Highway 72 and Browns Ferry Street. Allen's minivan then crashed into a utility pole.

Now, investigators are tying together exactly how Sloan was involved. Brown was surprised to learn Sloan could be connected to the murder.

"When he came up on TV, I said that looks like Janell's son. My wife said yeah. But with those mug shot pictures, it's kind of hard to tell. I'm sorry it happened to him and everyone else,"Brown said.

Despite everything, Brown is ready to give Dewayne Sloan a second chance.

"When he gets out and he needs some help, he's welcome to come and see me," Brown said.