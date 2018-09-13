Second annual Governor's Job Fair for People with Disabilities to be held in Huntsville

The second annual Governor's Job Fair for People with Disabilities will be held in Huntsville on October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.
October is National Disability Month, a campaign held to celebrate contributions to America from disabled workers and to raise awareness about employment issues for disabled people.
The fair is open to the public and is free to employers and job seekers. Last year, the event was held in Birmingham and drew around 100 employers and over 1,100 jobseekers.
For more information, visit https://www.labor.alabama.gov/jobfair/
