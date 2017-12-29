Sec. of State: Moore lawsuit is unprecedented

Since taking office in 2015 Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill has not seen a losing candidate in an election file a lawsuit to delay the certification process.

Scroll for more content...

Roy Moore is now the first candidate to do so.

According to a campaign statement, the lawsuit was filed in hopes of persevering evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of the election results until an investigation into voter fraud is complete.

Alabama Secretary of State Merrill told WAAY 31 that there were 118 reported cases of voter fraud in Alabama during the election on December 12th.

85 of those cases have already been looked at and it was determined that no voter fraud happened.

Merrill's office is still looking into the other 33 cases, but he did not say what sort of impact those cases would have on the election.

Merrill told WAAY 31 that the lawsuit filed by Moore had zero impact on the decision to certify the election, because he, Governor Kay Ivey, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, were simply following state law by certifying the election results.

Roy Moore now has until December 30th, 2017 to file a challenge and ask for a recount of the December 12th special election.