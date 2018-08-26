Clear

Search team still looking for missing Guntersville woman

Kendra Bayless was last seen on June 28, 2018 Family members said they used to hear from her every day.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Worried family and trained searchers started the weekend looking for a missing Guntersville woman.

Family said they haven't heard from 34-year-old Kendra Bayless since June 28th. In Montana, The Great Falls Police Department are also assisting with this case. The Marshall County Sheriff's office said Bayless might have been spotted in Great Falls Montana.

This Saturday, crews decided to search through the area of Williamson Harris Park because Kendra Bayless hung out here a lot.

"It just really hits home with me because I've seen her out with this guy who was beating her up pretty bad who she wanted to get away from," said Neisha Brown.

Neisha Brown said she offered help when she found out Kendra Bayless was in a relationship that involved domestic violence

"And then she just kinda disappeared. Fell off the face of the earth," Brown said.

Brown searched for Bayless with Legendary 1941 Search Response Team. The organization works with law enforcement to help find missing people and send them back home.

"We've searched abandoned houses. We've searched man holes today. We've searched anything and everything on top of talking to the community," said Angie Hunter.

Angie Hunter with Legendary 1941 SRT said Bayless' family lives in California, but she's from Montana.

"We are set with a plan ready to go to get her to safety," Hunter said.

People told me WAAY 31 they understand Kendra Bayless was in pain while living in Guntersville, but they just want to know she's okay.

"If she's out there I would have thought she would have picked the phone up by now because she's a mother. At the end of the day it's basic humanity," Brown said.

The Marshall Couny Sheriff's office is asking for help from anyone who might know where Kendra Bayless might be at 256-582-2034. You can also email Legendry 2941 SRT at FindKendraBayless@gmail.com

