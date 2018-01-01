Search suspended tonight for missing car crash victim

The search for a woman missing from a crashed car in Pelham is over for tonight.

Searchers actively looked for Lisa Holman, Saturday, after officers found the 45-year-old's crumbled car about twenty feet off Shelby County Road 36 south of Birmingham. Her car had hit a tree. The wreck happened about 9 Friday night.

Police say Holman was on her way home.

Her teenage children realized she never made it. They called their Dad who contacted police.

Firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies looked with other searchers and K9s most of the day.

Holman’s purse, shoes and phone were still inside the car. She was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater and black leggings.

The search will continue Sunday morning.