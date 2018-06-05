Clear

Search for missing man continues

Search continues for man missing in Alabama since October.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:43 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man who disappeared in Alabama more than seven months ago has still not been found.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell tells news outlets that 47-year-old Steven Patrick White has been missing since Oct. 27. Mitchell says White was last seen walking away from his home in Town Creek.

The sheriff says that investigators, family members, volunteers and a dozen dogs searched the fields and woods Sunday near White's home. Mitchell says the group of nearly 30 people concluded their search at 4 p.m.

He says the search was the third such one for White and they will continue to investigate his disappearance.

