Search for escaped inmate

The Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate.
Marcus Jermaine Smith, 35, escaped from the Childersburg Community Work Center at 5:12 Tuesday morning. That’s in Talladega County. He was serving time for assault in the second degree and was sentenced in April of 2006 in Tuscaloosa. He is a black male approximately 6'0, 180 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
If you see him, give police a call.
