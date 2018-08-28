Clear

Search for escaped inmate

The department of corrections says an inmate escaped overnight and now they're searching for him.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:44 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate.

Marcus Jermaine Smith, 35, escaped from the Childersburg Community Work Center at 5:12 Tuesday morning. That’s in Talladega County. He was serving time for assault in the second degree and was sentenced in April of 2006 in Tuscaloosa. He is a black male approximately 6'0, 180 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If you see him, give police a call.

