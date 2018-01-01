Search continues for suspect after Athens officer avoids gunfire, chief says

Athens investigators are currently looking for a person who shot at a police officer.

Police say they received a call late Tuesday night from an ambulance service to request backup assistance at Willowbrook Apartments on Henry Drive. Officers then received an unrelated call minutes later reporting gunshots in the area.

A police sergeant was driving north on Henry Drive when he said he had to evade gunfire in his vehicle. Bullets struck an apartment unit and a window at Athens Middle School. It was determined seven shots from an AR-15 were fired, and several of those shots were aimed at the sergeant.

Investigators later determined there was a home invasion at another set of apartments in the area, and someone kicked in the back door of one unit. No one inside that unit was injured. Police believe one of the people involved in the home invasion shot at the officer.

No one is currently charged in the home invasion or shooting as police continue to question suspects and witnesses.