Scottsboro police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon for shooting a person who's in critical condition.

Tonya Susan Miller, 44, was charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cecil Street.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Miller is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Bond had not been set Monday morning.