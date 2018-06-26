Clear

Scottsboro man arrested on child porn charges

The suspect is held without bond.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 8:18 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Joshua Holcomb is under arrest in Jackson County on five charges of possession of child pornography.

Scroll for more content...

According to the inmate roster on the jail website, it appears Holcomb is held without bond.

The 43-year-old from Scottsboro was arrested Monday morning.

WAAY-31 will update you as more information becomes available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events