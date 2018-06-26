Scottsboro man arrested on child porn charges

Joshua Holcomb is under arrest in Jackson County on five charges of possession of child pornography.
According to the inmate roster on the jail website, it appears Holcomb is held without bond.
The 43-year-old from Scottsboro was arrested Monday morning.
WAAY-31 will update you as more information becomes available.
