Scottsboro Superintendent addressed measures being taken to protect staff and students

Scottsboro City School Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes said in a Facebook post, "I am not in favor of arming all of our teachers on campus. I believe there is a better way."

Scroll for more content...

Reyes addressed five ways Scottsboro schools are making sure students are safe and upgrades coming in the future.

School systems are required to do one Code Red Drill (lock-down) per a semester.

"We go beyond that and perform a Code Red Drill once a month," said Reyes. "These drills are held at different times of the day in order to be prepared regardless of when an unforeseen event could occur."

Scottsboro schools are assigned two School Resource Officers (SROs) which are assigned to the Junior High and High School.

There are no full time SROs at the elementary schools however, "our SROs do visit the elementary schools during the week," said Reyes.

All exterior doors are locked at each school except for the main entrance.

"This will change over the coming weeks as you will see our school equipped with a secure access door at the main entrance," said Reyes. "These doors will operate on a 'buzz in' system such that visitors will have to be given access to the building by school personnel."

Scottsboro schools are equipped with hundreds of cameras that are monitored in real time, said Reyes.

Currently Scottsboro schools have a meeting at the beginning of each year for staff to thoroughly go over the school's safety plan to ensure that action plans are followed and updated.

"We are in the process of additional training in conjunction with local law enforcement during our scheduled professional day," said Reyes.

Reyes encourages parents, staff, and students to contact him or other school administrators if anyone is aware of any issues that could potentially affect the safety of the schools and students.

"The more we know, the better able we are to provide as safe an environment as possible," said Reyes.