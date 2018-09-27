Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Two charged with capital murder in death of Tiffany Kelley

Tiffany Kelley Tiffany Kelley

Tiffany Kelley was found stabbed to death alongside Green Cove Road in South Huntsville.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

X’Zavier Scott and his juvenile accomplice have been charged with capital murder for the death of Tiffany Kelley. They are currently being held in the Clarke County Jail, awaiting to be transferred to Madison County.

Tiffany Kelley was stabbed to death the night of September 22, 2018 and left alongside Green Cove Road in South Huntsville.


X'Zavier Scott

WAAY 31 will update as more information is released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events