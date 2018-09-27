Two charged with capital murder in death of Tiffany Kelley

X’Zavier Scott and his juvenile accomplice have been charged with capital murder for the death of Tiffany Kelley. They are currently being held in the Clarke County Jail, awaiting to be transferred to Madison County.

Tiffany Kelley was stabbed to death the night of September 22, 2018 and left alongside Green Cove Road in South Huntsville.



