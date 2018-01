Schools announce additional delays as extreme cold hits the Tennessee Valley

While temperatures briefly climbed above the freezing mark Wednesday, forecasted bitter cold conditions Thursday morning are leading to many school systems announcing delays.

Albertville City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Arab City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Boaz City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Colbert County Schools - Delayed Until 10 a.m. Through Friday

Cullman County Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Decatur City Schools - Two Hour Delay Thursday

Franklin County, Alabama Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Guntersville City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Huntsville City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Jackson County Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Lawrence County (TN) Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday

Limestone County Schools - Two Hour Delay Thursday

Madison City Schools - Two Hour Delay Thursday



Madison County Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Morgan County Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday

Russellville City Schools - Delayed Until 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Scottsboro City Schools - Two Hour Delay Through Friday