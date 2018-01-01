School zone speeders

Parents of students at Eastwood Elementary School in Decatur are worried about the safety of their children, because of vehicles speeding through the school zone.

The corner 26th Avenue and College Street is right in front of the school and is one of the streets cars speed on all the time, according to parents.

"It happens daily. Morning and afternoon pickups," said Parent Crystal Kuntz.

Kuntz has a 2nd grader at Eastwood and she's fed up with speeders.

"It's irritating. It worries me, because my child is going to eventually want to start walking to school on her own and I'm not going to feel safe to let her walk," said Kuntz.

To see just how fast driver are going WAAY 31's Kody Fisher brought along a radar gun.

He caught several drivers going 25 miles per hour in the 15 mile per hour zone.

Kuntz said the Decatur Police Department does come out and run radar, but when they do it's only a temporary fix.

"Once the cops are gone again and they don't see them they're back to speeding through the school zone," said Kuntz.

Kuntz knows police can't sit here every day, which is why she wants a more permanent fix.

"I would like to see speed bumps put up around here. That would make people slow down," said Kuntz.

The Decatur Police Department told WAAY 31 they recently completed a traffic study of the area.

They're analyzing it to see if speed bumps are a possibility.

Kuntz has tried for nearly a year to get something done about the problem.

"It's finally getting somewhere, but it should not have taken this long and for me to contact so many different people to raise a ruckus about it," said Kuntz.

The Pinciple of Eastwood Elementary School said she's aware of the problem and supports any efforts to keep the kids safe, which includes speed bumps.