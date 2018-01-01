School system seeks solution to Deshler football field flooding

Tuscumbia City Schools plans to spend $2.8 million in bond money to make some serious upgrades to academic and athletic facilities.

"That area in general gets a lot of the washout," said Nickie Allen, who has two kids in the Tuscumbia City School District.

Allen said when it rains, the Deshler High School football stadium usually floods.

"Not only does it flood, but the roads around it flood and all the debris gets down in there," said Allen.

The Tuscumbia City School Board unanimously voted to hire an architecture firm Monday to see what can be done to stop the flooding from Cave Street and into the stadium.

"They are looking at exploring ways that we can possibly retain the water or build some kind of retention pond," said Tuscumbia City Schools superintendent Darryl Aikerson.

Aikerson said there is also talk of turning the field into a turf to help it drain faster. They are working with the city of Tuscumbia on the project as well.

"I look forward to possibly having a joint venture with the city of Tuscumbia," said Aikerson.

Aikerson told WAAY 31 academics remains a top priority. The district has invested more than $1 million into a new physics classroom and art room at Deshler High School. The district has also completed other security upgrades to various schools and added more technology in hopes of giving students a better future.

"Anytime we can make improvements to our schools is a really good thing," said Allen.

The school board is now waiting to get a cost estimate on what it would take to stop Deshler High School's football field from flooding.