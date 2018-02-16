School shooting prevention is always evolving in Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools has seen the impacts of a school shooting first hand and it completely changed safety measures in the district.

Now, in the wake of the Florida school shooting the district is again thinking of the best ways to keep kids safe.

Tiffany Knox is a parent of a student in Pre-K in Madison City Schools.

Every time she drops off her son, "you just never know if it's going to be the last time you see them," said Knox.

The district never wants to see what happened in Florida happen here.

"I do think about it daily," said Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker.

Parker has seen the impacts of a school shooting first hand.

In 2010 a student shot and killed another student at Discovery Middle School.

Parker was the Principle of Bob Jones High School at the time and has seen the changes the district has made.

There is now an air lock system for entering the school, which means you have to get buzzed in by the front office.

A text to protect system was implemented to allow students to text in threats they see, so administrators can intervene.

They've also put more emphasis on a stronger adult and student relationships to prevent students from bringing guns to schools.

"That's the thing that we believe has been the most successful for us is for principles, teachers, and administrators, councilors, just to be close to the kids and know them," said Parker.

The district is always looking for new ways to ensure safety at their schools.

Robby Parker, Madison City Schools Superintendent said, "there's absolutely room for improvement."

Knox told WAAY 31, a possible solution to the problem could come from tech companies.

"I think social media has a social responsibility to screen for that kind of stuff too. I don't know how they could, but they algorithms for everything," said Knox.

Knox also told WAAY 31, she would like to see even more emphasis being put on seeing something and saying something. This would take away the negative stigma of telling on someone.