School resource officers now in Tuscumbia City Schools

In the wake of the Parkland shooting schools across the Tennessee Valley are implementing new security measures.

Tuscumbia City Schools now have a school resource officer.

School officials partnered with the Tuscumbia Police Department to hire off duty officers to make their rounds at G.W. Trenholm Primary School, R.E. Thompson Intermediate School, and Deshler Middle and High School.

"It's a really wonderful and comforting feeling to have them on campus with us," said Deshler High School Senior, Rachel Breeding.

Breeding said she has never felt unsafe at school, but after seeing the Parkland shooting in Florida it's still a worry.

"It is scary to think that could happen at my school it does hit home in a lot of ways," said Breeding. "After the Parkland shooting happened we all got a letter sent home with us telling us what these SRO's were going to do and what they were for. I love having that extra assurance."

The officers are paid $12 an hour from school funds. School officials said the officers are on a rotation basis right now, but they hope to make other security improvements.

"We are working with some grant money that were trying to get to have door access limited and possibly some other measures," said Deshler High School Principal, Russ Tate.

The school system said next year they will have a full time school resource officer on staff, instead of rotating officers out.