Clear

School girl hit while crossing the road to her school bus

A young girl was hit Thursday as she crossed the road to her bus to head to school.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

A young girl was hit while crossing the road to her school bus Thursday morning in Madison.

Alabama State Troopers told us it happened on Capshaw Road just after 7 a.m. The girl suffered minor injuries when she was hit by the mirror of a passing car. State Troopers told us the “stop” sign on the school bus was not deployed when it happened.

Troopers said neither the driver of the bus or car is considered at fault in the crash. WAAY 31 is working to gather more information and will update this story when we get it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events