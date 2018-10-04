School girl hit while crossing the road to her school bus

A young girl was hit while crossing the road to her school bus Thursday morning in Madison.

Alabama State Troopers told us it happened on Capshaw Road just after 7 a.m. The girl suffered minor injuries when she was hit by the mirror of a passing car. State Troopers told us the “stop” sign on the school bus was not deployed when it happened.

Troopers said neither the driver of the bus or car is considered at fault in the crash. WAAY 31 is working to gather more information and will update this story when we get it.