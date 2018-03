A Vinemont School counselor is out of jail on bond after being arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Chasity McRae, 35, was arrested on a charge of engaging in a sex act with a student.

McRae was a counselor at Vinemont School at the time of the incident, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

McRae was released from the Cullman County Jail on $10,000 bond.