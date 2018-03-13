Schools across our area are preparing for "National Student Walkout Day" on Wednesday.

This comes on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting that happened in Parkland, Florida, and is a way for students to remember the 17 people who were killed.

WAAY 31 spoke with several different school districts to see what their plans are in case a large amount of students walk out of school.

Not all of the school districts we talked with are expecting large walkouts on Wednesday, but almost every district said, they would respect the students who decide to.

“They want to feel like they’re making a change of some kind," one parent said. "And so I do think it’s important that they have a voice to help make that change.”

One mom of a Jackson County student said, she learned about "National Student Walkout Day" on social media, and said she supports it.

“I think they need a positive way to show that respect because it’s a very important event that happened," she said.

After the Feb. 14, shooting in Florida, students across the nation wanted to do something to honor the victims.

And school districts are preparing themselves.

“We have worked with our high school principals, really all principals, to provide alternate activities for students," said Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matt Akins. "I mean we certainly respect their right to protest, but we hope to do it in a different manner."

“I sent an email out to the principals and the assistant principals stating that we would have an assembly and kind of talk about gun safety, threats, and things like that," added Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

But that’s not all.

“Each school is going to call out the victims’ names, the people that lost their lives in Parkland, Florida. And then they’re going to observe a moment of silence," Dukes said.

And parents seem to support this.

“I feel very excited to hear that our administration in Jackson County is making some kind of way for those students to show that," one parent said.

Officials with Guntersville City Schools told WAAY 31 they will also be having assemblies to honor the Parkland shooting victims as well.