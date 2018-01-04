School delays: Why and how they're enforced

Because of the cold weather in store, several schools in our area have announced two-hour delays for the rest of the week, including Madison City, Madison County, Huntsville City, and many more.

After hearing about the two-hour delay for tomorrow, parents in Madison tell WAAY 31 they’re glad their children will stay safe and warm, away from the freezing temperatures we have ahead.

“Just being cold, I don’t like being out there myself, so I wouldn’t put her through that," said parent, Lazaro Conejo.

Conejo's 10-year-old daughter usually rides the bus, but because of the cold weather, he doesn’t want her waiting at the bus stop.

Instead, he’ll be taking her and picking her up from school on Thursday and Friday. And he’s not the only one who agrees with the decision to delay schools two hours.

“Children are important and I just think it’s great that we’re delaying the school in the morning—not only for buses, but for parents," said parent and grandparent, Terry Jones.

Jones says she doesn’t want her grandchildren freezing or getting sick.

“The temperatures are just too cold to be out, and there’s so much sickness going around, between viruses and the flu, and we just need to take care of our little ones, and drive safe, and stay warm," Jones said.

According to Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker, the delay is in effect Thursday because they don’t want students waiting on buses early in the morning with wind chills expected to be in the single digits.

Because of this, he’s asked principals to be lenient with students who may be late.

If parents don’t feel comfortable with their children waiting on the bus and they don’t have another way to get them to school, Parker says principals will work with parents if the child is absent.

And Conejo is happy with Parker’s decision.

“He understands the needs of us as parents and he knows that it’s better to be a few hours late than getting sick or something. Or having an accident because the roads are freezing or something," Conejo said.

Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools say the two-hour delay will be helpful because the sun will be out and the windchill won’t be quite as bad.

School officials in Huntsville and Madison say they work with the emergency management agency to decide when it’s appropriate to enforce these delays. And with the wind chill advisory in effect, they tell WAAY 31 it was a pretty easy decision.