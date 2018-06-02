School board approves contract for interim superintendent position

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education approved a contract for interim superintendent Christie Finley Thursday morning.

Finley told us she plans to meet with the parent teacher associations in every school.

She said she wants to meet with student government associations and other student leaders too.

Finley was named Huntsville City School's interim superintendent May 17th.

She was the deputy superintendent of strategy and innovation for the school system before that.

Finley is still serving in that role today, and she told WAAY 31 she plans to manage both roles through teamwork.

"I don't work in isolation. We have a strong district team here. We have wonderful building principles, amazing teachers, and I'm really going to rely on them because they are the ones that have boots on the ground. If we're going to move forward they have to be part of this plan," Finley said.

According to the school board, Finley is also the state's first Native American superintendent.

WAAY 31 asked Finley if she's considering the permanent job.

She said the possibility is still on the table, but she's taking things one day at a time.

Thursday also marks the last day for superintendent Matt Akin, who has taken a superintendent job in Gulf Shores.