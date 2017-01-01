School Delays Due to Cold Weather

Several local school systems are delaying the start of school as kids return from the holiday break Wednesday.

Schools officials say it’s because of the extreme cold weather.

Huntsville City Schools are delaying their start time by two hours Wednesday through Friday. Busses will also run on a two-hour delayed schedule. All elementary, middle, P-8 and junior high classes will start at 10am. Doors will open at 9am for student drop-off.

Guntersville says they will also delay the start of school by two hours Wednesday through Friday.

Albertville City Schools will also be on a two hour delay Wednesday through Friday.

Limestone County Schools & buses will have a delayed start of two hours for Thursday.

Jackson County Schools & Boaz City Schools are on a two hour delay for Thursday & Friday of this week only.