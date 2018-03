Due to weather schools will be delayed two hours Tuesday Mar. 20.

-Moulton Elementary

-Moulton Middle

-Lawrence County High School

Schools closed Tuesday, Mar. 20 include:

-Cullman County Schools

Redstone Arsenal will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Mar. 20.

(Employees are advised to remain in close contact with supervisors to ensure they have the latest information.)