Scattered showers this morning but more rain tonight

Showers will impact the Valley this morning with a small break this afternoon and evening. More rain is expected tonight.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 4:15 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 4:15 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A large system is moving across the county and this will bring two rounds of rain into the Tennessee Valley. The first rain will happen this morning as scattered showers will move across during the morning. There will be a decent break in the rain this afternoon and early this evening. So I wouldn't be too worried about after school activities. 

More rain comes in tonight. This is where the rain could be heavy at times but no flooding threat exists. The rain will be done before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and we will clear the clouds soon there after. Temperatures will be much colder Tuesday with highs only near 50. We will see this cold stretch out a decent portion of the workweek. Warmer temperatures will come back but we will see rain accompany it this weekend. 

