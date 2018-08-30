Clear
Scattered Storms Likely This Afternoon

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 4:03 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Even though it will be very warm and muggy today we won't reach high temperatures. That would be thanks to the clouds building early along with the rain and storms that will develop today. 

Rain and storms could develop as early as 11 a.m. around the Valley and become more widespread as we go into the afternoon. This means for anyone who needs to do anything outside. I would recommend you get it done earlier rather than later. 

Thursday night football may have one or two lightning delays due to storm chances lingering around 7 p.m..

Storm chances go down starting Friday with only a 30% chance of storms. Even through next week where most of the daily rain chances will be 20% or less. 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
