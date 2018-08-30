Scattered Storms Likely This Afternoon

Even though it will be very warm and muggy today we won't reach high temperatures. That would be thanks to the clouds building early along with the rain and storms that will develop today.

Rain and storms could develop as early as 11 a.m. around the Valley and become more widespread as we go into the afternoon. This means for anyone who needs to do anything outside. I would recommend you get it done earlier rather than later.

Thursday night football may have one or two lightning delays due to storm chances lingering around 7 p.m..

Storm chances go down starting Friday with only a 30% chance of storms. Even through next week where most of the daily rain chances will be 20% or less.