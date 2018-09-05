Scattered Showers & T'Storms For Thursday

Areas of rain developed Wednesday over parts of the Tennessee Valley, especially west of I-65. The rain will gradually break up and wind down through the evening, though a brief light sprinkle can't be ruled out through the night.

The rain moved into the Shoals from the southwest as the remnant circulation of Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over Mississippi. Tropical storms and hurricanes often act as magnets for rain, and they keep that rain near their centers. As the circulation of the storm weakens, so does that magnet affect for the rain. As the rain is running away from the grip of Tropcial Storm Gordon, it has found its way into Northwest Alabama.

The leftovers of Tropical Storm Gordon will continue weakening and tracking away from the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. A weakening cold front will approach from the northwest of the Valley. That will increase scattered showers and thunderstorms starting between noon and 2 PM and lasting through 5-7 PM. Not everyone will get rain, but everyone is fair game for rain. We will average a half-inch to an inch of rain. Some of the heavy thunderstorms can bring a quick inch of rain in less than an hour.

Friday will be drier. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall the day and the evening look like good weather for high school football across the Tennessee Valley.

The weekend can come with some spotty showers or thunderstorms, but most of the Valley will remain dry until Monday.