Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Dangerous suspect caught in the Shoals Full Story

Scattered Showers & T'Storms For Thursday

What's left of Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening west of the Tennessee Valley, and our weather will transition back to "typical summer."

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Areas of rain developed Wednesday over parts of the Tennessee Valley, especially west of I-65. The rain will gradually break up and wind down through the evening, though a brief light sprinkle can't be ruled out through the night.

The rain moved into the Shoals from the southwest as the remnant circulation of Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over Mississippi. Tropical storms and hurricanes often act as magnets for rain, and they keep that rain near their centers. As the circulation of the storm weakens, so does that magnet affect for the rain. As the rain is running away from the grip of Tropcial Storm Gordon, it has found its way into Northwest Alabama.

The leftovers of Tropical Storm Gordon will continue weakening and tracking away from the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. A weakening cold front will approach from the northwest of the Valley. That will increase scattered showers and thunderstorms starting between noon and 2 PM and lasting through 5-7 PM. Not everyone will get rain, but everyone is fair game for rain. We will average a half-inch to an inch of rain. Some of the heavy thunderstorms can bring a quick inch of rain in less than an hour.

Friday will be drier. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall the day and the evening look like good weather for high school football across the Tennessee Valley.

The weekend can come with some spotty showers or thunderstorms, but most of the Valley will remain dry until Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events