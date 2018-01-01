Scammers calling victims after the tornado

Now that many homeowners are left with lots of damage after Monday's tornadoes, some scammers are trying to take advantage of the victims. Several people have reached out to WAAY 31 saying that scammers are targeting them. The only reason why they pick up is because the numbers have a 256 area code.

"That was kind of scary. For them to know exactly where I live," said Lori Hargrove.

Lori Hargrove didn't get any damage from Monday's tornado. But she still got a phone call from a so-called roofing company that wanted to give an estimate on repairing storm damage.

"They asked me my name. They knew my name. They asked me my address. They said my address. And I said no, my husband does roofing," Hargrove said.

The Better Business Bureau said during the aftermath of a natural disaster, contractors like to take advantage of people. That's why it's important to find a contractor and get it approved through your insurance company.

"The damage was right down the road from us. Not at my house. I guess they knew I had an Elkmont address so they used that," Hargrove said.

Many people on social media have been sharing their stories of random 256 numbers contacting them about storm damage. Shawn Cypret does construction work and said it's good to do a little homework on any contractor to make sure they're legit.

"I've helped a lot of customers and someone has just gotten a check and just left them. It's sad," said Shawn Cypret.

Also, make sure the contractor is licensed and bonded as required by this state, county or city.

"You can google or Facebook them and find out pretty much anything. If they're a good company, they're going to have jobs they've done and people they've worked for," Cypret said.

Many people said they've blocked the unknown numbers that keep calling them. Many times, to stay on the safe side, it's better to hire a local contractor who will repair you home at a reasonable price.