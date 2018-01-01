Scammers are calling people in the Decatur area

Scammers were calling medical and assisted-living facilities Friday afternoon, acting as Decatur Utilities, according to Communication and Public Relations Coordinator of Decatur Utilities, Joe Holmes.

The scammers are demanding immediate payment and threatening disconnection. These are hoax calls, said Holmes.

People are advised to hang up and do not give any information regarding credit cards or bank accounts.

Decatur Utilities does not make these threatening calls and will never immediate payment over the phone, said Holmes.

Holmes asks people to write down the number the call originated from and call Decatur Utilities at 256-552-1400.