Clear

Saved in the City Conference is "Shining" in Huntsville

This year's theme is "Shine," to help you discover who you are and where you are going.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 8:28 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

This weekend, hundreds of young women will gather in Huntsville to strengthen their relationship with God at the "Saved in the City" conference.

The annual event gives women a chance to freely express their love for Christ through worship, fellowship and fun.

This year's theme is "Shine," to help you discover who you are and where you are going. According to the website, the conference is geared for women who questions her life's purpose, unsure about trying something new and turned off by religion, but desire for a real spiritual relationship.

On Saturday, there is a Women's expo and several breakout sessions on how to build wealth, how to embrace yourself and how to stop comparing yourself to others.

The "Saved in the City" conference is August 23-25th at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events