This weekend, hundreds of young women will gather in Huntsville to strengthen their relationship with God at the "Saved in the City" conference.

The annual event gives women a chance to freely express their love for Christ through worship, fellowship and fun.

This year's theme is "Shine," to help you discover who you are and where you are going. According to the website, the conference is geared for women who questions her life's purpose, unsure about trying something new and turned off by religion, but desire for a real spiritual relationship.

On Saturday, there is a Women's expo and several breakout sessions on how to build wealth, how to embrace yourself and how to stop comparing yourself to others.

The "Saved in the City" conference is August 23-25th at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

For more information, click HERE.