Same-sex couple cleared to attend Alabama prom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama high school student who was disciplined after asking her girlfriend to attend the prom says they've been told they can go as a couple.

Janizia Ross told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and the other student have been informed they can go to the prom at Alexandria High School.



The 17-year-old Ross finished serving an in-school suspension earlier this month that was punishment for coming on stage during a school talent show and asking a female student to go to prom.



School officials in the east Alabama system deny the punishment violated what they describe as a commitment to equality.



Lambda Legal, which advocates for same-sex rights, had complained about the punishment. The organization says it's happy the girls are being allowed to attend prom.

