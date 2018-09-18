Safe Harbor hosts youth open house

Safe Harbor is working to provide at-risk youth with housing and is holding an open house to celebrate their new name.

The organization used to be called Tennessee Valley Family Services, but that changed when the original organization lost its grant funding and couldn't keep the program running.

Executive Director Lynn Caffery secured a new grant and renamed the program while still maintaining its core goal, which is to help youth between the ages of 16 and 22 who are runaways, homeless or victims of human trafficking. The organization is also renovating their home to be able to provide a safe space for more youth.

Caffery said the open house is also a way for them to thank their sponsors for making the renovations and program possible.

"We'll be able to house 10, and right now we're able to house seven. So our remodel is actually uplifted us. And we're super excited," Caffery said.