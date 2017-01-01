Saban vs. Swinney: coaches ready to square off in Sugar Bowl

The head coaches of Alabama and Clemson are laser focused on the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl. It starts in just about three hours in New Orleans.

The distractions of the past few days in the Big Easy are behind them. And they've now had their last words with the media in a final media conference.

Coach Dabo Swinney talked about why as the home team with a winning record, they chose to practice at Tulane, not the Superdome. Swinney wanted a smaller more intimate location. Plus, when he played for Alabama's national championship team in 1992, that's where they practiced. So, the pick was a nod to his alma mater.

Coach Swinney also said he thinks there is a good chance Clemson and Alabama could make a habit of meeting.

“We haven't competed against each other a lot,” Swinney explained. “But all of a sudden, you've got this three-game series that has just happened at the highest level. And this is kind of a rubber match. But, to be honest with you, this is probably not going to be the last one. There will probably be more of these down the road, and I think that's great.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban responded by saying that's likely, although he is not in the business of predictions.

"Well I think it's very difficult to predict,” Saban said. “It wouldn't be surprising to me, I'm not real big on prediction. I think they have a lot of good young players and we have a lot of good young players. Hopefully we'll be able to continue to have opportunites like this in the future. It's ceratainly a goal of the program."

As for that other playoff game today, the Rose Bowl between Georgia and Oklahoma, Coach Saban says he will not be watching. He says it's a distraction.