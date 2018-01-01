SUV crashes into Madison County home

Madison County authorities responded to a home Friday morning that had an SUV crash through one of its walls.

Scroll for more content...

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at a home on Perennial Way in the Capshaw area. The SUV ended up in a bedroom inside the home.

One person was home when the wreck happened. That person wasn't hurt, authorities said. The driver of the SUV also was not injured.

Authorities said they weren't sure why the driver, a 24-year-old male, ran through the stop sign into the house.

Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies, Alabama State Troopers, HEMSI and Monrovia volunteer firefighters were on the scene.