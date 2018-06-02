SEC relaxes transfer rules, clearing path for UF's Jefferson

The Southeastern Conference has relaxed a rule regarding intra-league transfers, clearing the way for former Mississippi receiver Van Jefferson to play at Florida this fall.

Scroll for more content...

The powerhouse league passed legislation Friday during its meetings in Destin, Florida, that allows players at a school under NCAA sanctions to transfer to another institution within the conference without sitting out a season. Florida and Texas A&M sponsored the proposal.

Jefferson, a fourth-year junior, caught 42 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown in 2017 for Ole Miss. He had 999 yards receiving in two seasons. He still has to gain clearance from the NCAA, but that seems like a formality after six other former Ole Miss players were cleared to play this season after transferring.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.