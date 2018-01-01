SEC announces schedule for 2018 SEC Media Days

The South Eastern Conference released it's schedule for the conferences annual media days which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. from July 16-19.

This marks the first time since 1985 that the event will be held outside of Hoover.

2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE



MONDAY, July 16

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 17

Arkansas – Chad Morris

Florida – Dan Mullen

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Ole Miss – Matt Luke

WEDNESDAY, July 18

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead

Missouri – Barry Odom

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 19

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason