wx_icon Huntsville 76°

wx_icon Florence 72°

wx_icon Fayetteville 72°

wx_icon Decatur 74°

wx_icon Scottsboro 75°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

SEC announces schedule for 2018 SEC Media Days

The SEC announced it's schedule for it's annual football media days on Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

The South Eastern Conference released it's schedule for the conferences annual media days which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. from July 16-19.

Scroll for more content...

This marks the first time since 1985 that the event will be held outside of Hoover.

2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE


MONDAY, July 16
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 17
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Florida – Dan Mullen
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke

WEDNESDAY, July 18
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead
Missouri – Barry Odom
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 19
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events