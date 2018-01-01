SEC announces schedule for 2018 SEC Media Days

The South Eastern Conference released it's schedule for the conferences annual media days which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. from July 16-19.
This marks the first time since 1985 that the event will be held outside of Hoover.
2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 16
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 17
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Florida – Dan Mullen
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
WEDNESDAY, July 18
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead
Missouri – Barry Odom
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 19
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason