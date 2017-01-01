SEC Match Up for National Title

It’s the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs for the BCS National Title Game.

The Crimson Tide took care of business in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl played on New Year’s Day. WAAY 31’S Erin Dacy, Jesse Merrick and MaryLee Adams were all in the big easy for the game. Before the game, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said the Tide lost their identity earlier in the year when they played against the Auburn Tiger. With a 24-6 win over the Clemson Tigers, it’s safe to say they found it once again.

A pair of defensive players for Alabama helped secure the Tide’s entry into the National Championship with a pair of touchdowns scored 13 seconds apart in the third quarter.

For Georgia’s part, the Bulldogs won against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year ’s Day in the Rose Bowl played in California. The game went into double overtime, with a final score of 54-48.

Alabama and Georgia will face off Monday, January 8th in Atlanta, Georgia for the National Championship.