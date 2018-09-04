Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

S.C. woman accused of killing husband with eye drops

A woman is arrested and charged with poisoning her husband with a chemical found in eye drops. (CNN) A woman is arrested and charged with poisoning her husband with a chemical found in eye drops. (CNN)

A woman is arrested and charged with poisoning her husband with a chemical found in eye drops.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A South Carolina woman is accused of killing her husband by poisoning him with eye drops.

Lana Sue Clayton was charged with the murder of her husband, Stephen, after poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline was discovered in his system.

That chemical is found in eye drops.

According to police, Clayton admitted to giving her husband the substance without his knowledge over a period of several days.

Neighbors of the couple told CNN affiliate WSCO that the couple had been married for eight years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events