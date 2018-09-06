Roy Moore files $95 million lawsuit after TV appearance

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who also ran for senate in 2017, just filed a $95 million lawsuit against comedian Sacha Barron Cohen and multiple TV networks. It comes several months after Cohen tricked Moore into appearing on his TV show, "Who is America?" reported People Magazine.



According to Variety, the suit states:

“This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage.”



In the episode, Cohen posed as someone from Israel who proceeded to demonstrate a device he claims can detect pedophiles. It repeatedly beeped as he moved it close to Moore. The interview took place months after several women claimed sexual misconduct by Moore occurred approximately 40 years ago while they were underage. Moore repeatedly denied those claims.



Moore didn't engage Cohen for long. He denied ever being a pedophile and promptly left the room. Moore said Cohen and show producers tricked him into being a part of the show by claiming he was receiving an award from Israel because of his years of support for the country.



Moore, who lost last December's election to democrat Doug Jones, also filed multiple lawsuits against the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.