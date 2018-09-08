Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roy Moore drops defamation lawsuit

Moore filed a motion to drop the lawsuit against Highway 31 super PAC.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore is dropping a defamation lawsuit against a super PAC that ran a campaign ad blitz focused on sexual misconduct accusations against him.

AL.com reports that the motion filed Friday asks a county court to drop the lawsuit against Highway 31 super PAC, other PACS and four men who worked with them.

The newspaper says the motion doesn't say why Moore and his wife, Kayla, want to drop the suit. It said attorney Melissa Isaak had not answered a phone message and email seeking comment.

The motion covers all defendants, but is in a form that could let Moore take it back to court.

The lawsuit was filed in Etowah County Circuit Court. Its judges all stepped aside. A retired Russell County judge is overseeing it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events