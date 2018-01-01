Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman files defamation lawsuit against Moore, campaign

The woman who was one of the subjects of a bombshell Washington Post report accusing former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was 14 in 1979 has filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

Leigh Corfman has filed the lawsuit in Montgomery County district court Thursday against Moore and the campaign, asking for a retraction along with compensatory damages.

Corfman accuses Moore of attacking her despite knowledge that he sexually abused her as a 14-year-old. Moore was 32 at the time of the alleged incident. She says Moore has made "false denials with reckless disregard of the truth" during an interview on nationally-syndicated radio program The Sean Hannity Show. This includes Moore's defense that he never knew or met Corfman. She also cites campaign speeches made in Vestavia Hills and Huntsville.

Corfman has also accused five campaign representatives of repeating what she calls "false denials" of Moore sexually abusing her.

WAAY 31 has attempted to reach out to the Moore campaign, but the most recent contact number assigned to it is no longer in service.

Moore's campaign Facebook page has not directly addressed the lawsuit.