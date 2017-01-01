Roy Moore calls US Senate election 'fraudulent' after results certified

Roy Moore has no other options to stay in the U.S. Senate race after the Alabama Secretary of State's Office certified the results Thursday, but he refuses to congratulate Doug Jones or explicitly announce his concession.

Moore issued a statement Thursday claiming "election fraud experts" are agreeing that the special election was "fraudulent." The Republican cites Highway 31 advertisements, which were backed by the Senate Majority PAC, a notable Democratic super political action committee.

Moore also puts blame on Republican PACs, who launched attack ads during the primary.

"I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment."

Moore finishes his statement with what appears to be his campaign's final comments regarding this race.

"I have no regrets. To God be the glory."

Doug Jones is expected to be sworn in as Alabama's next U.S. Senator in January.